Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VONG stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

