Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $9.17 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 114,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Up 0.1 %

Camtek stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

