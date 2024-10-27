Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,797 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.