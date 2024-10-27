Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,951,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,446,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 642,797 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,527,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 423,181 shares during the period.

JCPB opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

