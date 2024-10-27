Reviewing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $1.01 billion 3.06 -$42.71 million ($0.31) -59.23 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 5.85 $15.40 million $1.30 31.05

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 6 1 0 2.14 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Douglas Emmett and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus target price of $16.29, indicating a potential downside of 11.30%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Douglas Emmett pays out -245.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 224.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett -3.55% -0.88% -0.35% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.33% 9.04% 3.02%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Douglas Emmett on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

