Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AAON were worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 71.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $111.19 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

