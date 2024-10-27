Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vistra by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,096,000 after buying an additional 893,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

