Raymond James & Associates Acquires 113,783 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equitable were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Equitable by 623.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.