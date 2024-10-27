Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 43,145 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $5,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.