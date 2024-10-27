Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in WEX by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 229.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in WEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WEX by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,253,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $178.85 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.