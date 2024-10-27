Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Whitbread Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

