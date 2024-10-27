Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $23.74 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $389.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

About Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

