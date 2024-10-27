Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:HVT opened at $23.74 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $389.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
