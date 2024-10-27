Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 100,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,020 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,261,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,555 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.