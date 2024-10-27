eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $54.00 at TD Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in eBay by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 321,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 29.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in eBay by 172.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.