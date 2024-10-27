BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY24 guidance at $3.10-3.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of BMRN opened at $69.73 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
