BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY24 guidance at $3.10-3.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMRN opened at $69.73 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

