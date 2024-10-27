Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $84.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 29,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $925,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 264.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 58,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,491,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

