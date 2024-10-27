Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Citigroup

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $192.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

