Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $225,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 23.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.