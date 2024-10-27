SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 9.2 %

BAH stock opened at $181.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $189.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.33. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

