Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $275.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

