Royal Bank of Canada Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,286.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $895.88 and a twelve month high of $1,221.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,082.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

