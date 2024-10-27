SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 150.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,013,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,093,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.20 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITI

Iteris Profile

(Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.