Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.