SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.04 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

