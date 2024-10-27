Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $1,857,110.52 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 59,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $1,857,110.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,170,719.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

