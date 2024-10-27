Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $1,095,920.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, October 24th, Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.79, for a total value of $11,237.38.

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $511.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

