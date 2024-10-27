SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GPK opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

