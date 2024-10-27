Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXEO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,613.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $151,400 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

