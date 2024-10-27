Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells $1,009,335.43 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AA. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

