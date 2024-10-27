Stephens Increases First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $73.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,743,000 after purchasing an additional 97,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

