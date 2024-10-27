Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Buys A$874,168.83 in Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) insider Tarun Gupta bought 203,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.29 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$874,168.83 ($582,779.22).

Tarun Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tarun Gupta purchased 654,094 shares of Stockland stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.01 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,277,010.94 ($2,184,673.96).

Stockland Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

