Sarah Kathryn Rouan Sells 11,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,775,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.