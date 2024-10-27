LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

