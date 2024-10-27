Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
