Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $37,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,131.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

