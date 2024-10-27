SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 473,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 269,059 shares.The stock last traded at $56.42 and had previously closed at $55.93.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

