Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,498,674.88 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,556 shares in the company, valued at $70,437,719.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total transaction of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,287,417.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $1,289,721.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $1,299,974.88.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -299.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.