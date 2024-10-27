TD Cowen Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,375.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,082.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $895.88 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.