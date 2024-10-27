Stephens Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $35.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.