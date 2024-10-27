Cwm LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 204.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 591,980 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 43.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,762,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,451,000 after acquiring an additional 537,215 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,863,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,696,000 after acquiring an additional 407,113 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,573,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 377,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,568,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,290,000 after acquiring an additional 324,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.