Greenleaf Trust Has $313,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $265.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average is $249.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.