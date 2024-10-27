Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) & Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG – Get Free Report) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integrated Drilling Equipment and Baker Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Integrated Drilling Equipment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Drilling Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Baker Hughes 0 2 17 0 2.89

Baker Hughes has a consensus price target of $44.12, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Integrated Drilling Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Integrated Drilling Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Integrated Drilling Equipment and Baker Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Drilling Equipment N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes 7.37% 12.45% 5.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Drilling Equipment and Baker Hughes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Drilling Equipment N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) N/A Baker Hughes $27.30 billion 1.37 $1.94 billion $1.79 20.96

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Drilling Equipment. Integrated Drilling Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Integrated Drilling Equipment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Drilling Equipment

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services. The Electrical Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services rig electrical and control systems, such as silicon controlled rectifier units, variable frequency drive units, electrical cabling, lighting systems, closed circuit video systems, gas and fire detection systems, and communication systems. This segment also offers rig power systems, AC and DC drive systems and MCC, electrical rig up, engine generators, automation, controls/sensors, hydraulic power units, other rig related hydraulic solutions, system integration, hydraulic system design, testing, and rig up/support products and services. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides drilling rigs and components. This segment designs, manufactures, and services land-based drilling rigs, and rig subsystems and parts; offers drilling rig services comprising mechanical services, assembly testing, rig refurbishment and inspection, new rig fabrication, and completion of land rig packages; and fabricates mud tanks, masts and substructures, dog houses, and other drilling rig related products. Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.