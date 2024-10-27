Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

BLCO opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,346.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 411,404 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 28.2% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 339,643 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 31.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

