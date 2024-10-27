Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($35.25).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.51) to GBX 2,590 ($33.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.65) to GBX 2,700 ($35.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,434.50 ($31.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,340.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,349.34.

In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($33,201.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,214 shares of company stock worth $2,587,244. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

