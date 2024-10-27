Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of COMP opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,522.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,522.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

