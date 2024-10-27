Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$59.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$41.84 and a 52-week high of C$59.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

