Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $123.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.69.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

