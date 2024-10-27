Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $4,528,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $6,690,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

