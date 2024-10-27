Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $127.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a market cap of $709.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

