Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $525.68 Average PT from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.68.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $507.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.84 and a 200 day moving average of $465.39. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $518.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

